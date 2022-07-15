WENATCHEE — Debt financing likely is on the table for the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, with nearly $70 million in roughly nine capital projects either underway or that could begin next year — not to mention sub-projects, those later in 2023, or others that pop up.
It's not the first time the port has taken on debt, but commissioners may have to decide how to finance more things, as the port won't have the cash flow on hand that it would were there fewer projects.
“We want to start thinking about this today and just tee it up because the board will have some difficult decisions to make this fall,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO told commissioners Tuesday.
Among those decisions include which port, Chelan or Douglas, will take on debt because the regional port doesn’t have the authority to take on debt, he said.
Another challenge is, since Douglas County Port has no debt and Chelan County Port has virtually none, neither can get as low of an interest rate through the state Department of Commerce's Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) as hoped for, he said. The CERB provides lower interest rates for economic development agencies that have limited budgets, he added. Both have good credit ratings.
Choosing which projects should get financed is another decision, he said. He mentioned the port has about $18 million in cash.
The port typically pays for portions of projects and is reimbursed through rents or sales. It also gets help from government grants or reimbursements, the latter of which can also come from businesses, like Microsoft.
But now, the port is in a unique position.“Neither the Port of Chelan County nor the Port of Douglas County have ever as individual Ports or collectively as a Regional Port had as many capital projects than we have today,” he wrote in an email. “(There is) Record volume of capital projects.”
“In my 34 years of port business I’ve never seen a list like this,” he told commissioners. “It’s amazing.”
A project’s geography can determine which port takes responsibility.
For instance, on Tuesday Douglas port commissioners authorized Kuntz to apply for a $2.5 million CERB loan for the Trades District project.
Revamping the 25 former cryptocurrency mining pods near Pangborn Memorial Airport for a small business incubator program is expected to cost nearly $12 million. Ron Cridlebaugh, port director of economic and business development, is spearheading the program.
The port may get $1 million from the state Appropriations Committee, Kuntz said. The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is kicking in about $5 million and local legislators helped provide $3 million. The funding may fall short, so the port will make over as many pods as it can afford, Kuntz said.
Once CERB reviews the application, several steps take place until the port finally formally requests, in person, for loan approval. The loan will either be a 3% interest rate for 20 years or 2.75% for 15 years, which will be determined by the CERB. The port expected to get an answer by Sept. 15 on whether it could proceed in the application process.
Design on the project will be sometime this year and construction will start next year.
The 8-acre property was leased in 2017 by cryptocurrency miner Giga Watt, which constructed the pods to house mining equipment. The company went bankrupt in November 2018 before construction was finished. An agreement in bankruptcy court allowed the port to take ownership of the buildings at the corner of Seventh Street and Union Avenue.
Kuntz said the port is expecting a 10% vacancy rate in the district, but will see a return on the investment.
“My thought is, when this thing opens up I would be shocked based on rental rates that we’re not full and we don’t have a waiting list,” he said.
Each 1,350-square-foot rectangular pod could be rented for 55 cents per square foot, per month in the first year and increase 10 cents each year for five years. The market rate is usually 85 cents per square foot, per month, Kuntz added.
Monthly rent in the first year, including a state leasehold tax, would be $838. The price would increase 3.5% annually starting the sixth year. Additionally, leases would be month-to-month.
The prices were set so “underrepresented communities and citizens would have the opportunity to rent space,” Kuntz said previously.
Aiming at those communities is what helped the port get the EDA grant, he added, as a woman from the Seattle office recently told him.
“Her message to me is the Latino Trades District equity play that we’re doing will resonate with people,” he said. “She said, ‘You got $4.9; Seattle doesn’t get $4.9.’”
“We really have a great program,” he added.
Other port capital projects include:
- Phase I Malaga Water District Improvements
- Malaga Cooling Water Disposal System
- Pangborn Airport: Apron Rehab & Expansion, MALSR Project, Taxiway Alpha
- National Guard, Santa Cruz Farms acquisition
- GA Terminal Building
- Southwest Hangar Pads
- Alternative Grass Landing Strip
- Confluence Technology Center, Actapio Restoration
- Cashmere, Wood waste Removal Project