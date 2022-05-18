EAST WENATCHEE — Plans are underway to create more space for private airplanes near Pangborn Memorial Airport, which also could help make room for the Washington Army National Guard.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority last week adopted layout plans, capital facility charges and lease terms and conditions for what could lead to 18 more hangars near the airport. Because of the approval, the port now can talk with potential tenants to determine the level of interest in the project before it starts groundwork on the site, according to Jim Kunz, port CEO.
If interest is high enough among airplane enthusiasts, the port would ready up to 18 plots of land for hangars on the south side of the Executive Flight Building on Campbell Parkway.
People then would pay for and construct their own hangars on the spaces while leasing the land from the port. Executive Flight Building hangar tenants could move to the new space, if they chose.
The current layout for the 18 hangar parcels includes several sizes, from 11,918 to 38,459 square feet, which are side-by-side, along to-be-made access roads.
The lease price would vary according to parcel size, and the 25-year lease term would have an option to renew for another 25 years. The parcel lease also would help reimburse the port for preparing the lot for use, and range from $4,164 to $13,460 per year.
The port would pay $2.2 million to prepare the first nine plots, or phase one, including earthwork and infrastructure (water, sewer, power).
But the preparations would only occur if enough interested tenants existed.
“At this point, we are not moving forward on design or construction; we are trying to determine if there is demand from the public for these hangar pads,” Monica Lough, port director of finance and administration, wrote in an email. “We have not been able to communicate with potential tenants as we didn’t have estimates as to the costs that would be incurred. We will now be able to determine if there is enough interest to warrant moving forward on this project.”
Creating hangar pads would help clear up room for the National Guard to move to the area.
The Washington Army National Guard needs the entire 64,305-square-foot Executive Flight Building, including all offices and two large hangars, Kuntz said. That is the current plan for the Guard’s move, he added.
The target for the move-in is mid- to late 2023, but it’s subject to the Guard getting money during next year’s state legislative session. Getting state money also would qualify the Guard for federal funding to pay for its new buildings.
The Guard would lease the flight building for up to 10 years while it constructs its own buildings near the airport. During that time, port executives would need to relocate their offices, Kuntz said, likely to the Confluence Technology Center on Technology Center Way in Wenatchee.
Three office tenants and six airplane tenants at the Executive Flight Building also would have to relocate during that time, he said. They have been notified of that, he added.