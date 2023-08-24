Download PDF Map of Microsoft lots.pdf
This map shows lots in Malaga and who owns them.

WENATCHEE — Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority on Tuesday OK’d several agreements relating to Microsoft’s expansion in Malaga, including putting money toward a $16.4 million cooling water discharge system on a 67-acre parcel of land it previously bought and purchasing another 1.16 adjacent acres.

Microsoft agreed to reimburse the port for the cooling water discharge system, which was another item on the commissioners’ agenda.

Download PDF Constructable area.pdf
This map shows areas of the former GBI property considered usable.
cooling water (copy)

The port identified parcels owned by GBI Holding Company, dubbed the GBI site, as a disposal site for cooling water near the former Lojo site. 


Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?