WENATCHEE — Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority on Tuesday OK’d several agreements relating to Microsoft’s expansion in Malaga, including putting money toward a $16.4 million cooling water discharge system on a 67-acre parcel of land it previously bought and purchasing another 1.16 adjacent acres.
Microsoft agreed to reimburse the port for the cooling water discharge system, which was another item on the commissioners’ agenda.
“This agreement has been a long time in the making and, you know, I think that this partnership and these types of creative solutions and creative partnerships that we’re embarking on with CDRPA really drives innovation and is really kind of a great catalyst for continued economic development in the region and so we’re just, we’re grateful for the partnership and looking forward to getting this project well underway and getting our data centers up and running,” said Morgan Ireland, Microsoft development manager.
The agreement includes Microsoft reimbursing the port for all costs with the construction, which is divided into two phases, as well as $230,000 per phase toward port staff time.
“The cooling water system can be expanded in the future and would likely have the capacity to serve other business beyond Microsoft,” wrote port CEO Jim Kuntz, in an email. “So, it could have broader community benefits… Microsoft has asked the Regional Port to establish some sort of capital facility charges to help offset their initial investment if it becomes a multi user system.”
The system will sit on a former orchard and gravel mining plot adjacent to Saturday Avenue, known as the GBI property. Microsoft’s data center campus will include the former Lojo site — with a beginning count of three buildings, a total goal of six buildings, about .89 miles away from the former GBI site. The GBI site sits 7 miles downstream of the Senator George Sellar Bridge, port documents said. It was purchased by the port for roughly $1.9 million from GBI Holding Co. in summer 2022.
Each Microsoft building is expected to discharge 819,000 gallons of cooling water annually, according to a technical memo by RH2 Engineering, the firm which commissioners agreed giving $884,000 for part of Phase 1. Peak hour cooling water discharge per building will be 97 gallons of water per minute. Peak hours are expected to be in the summertime, with the highest in August at 346,400 gallons, according to the memo.
“Cooling water discharge generally will be a function of ambient outdoor air temperature between May and September,” the memo read. The cooling water discharge from the data centers will occur for about 420 hours annually.
The water will be recycled three times before getting discharged to the disposal system and likely will be disposed using an evaporative method.
“Multiple basins (on 1.5 acres) would be recommended to provide operational flexibility and redundancy,” documents read. Evaporation is greater than precipitation in the area from March through October, with the total annual evaporation potential of about 650,000 gallons per acre.
The site could be large enough for the minimum requirement of 8 acres of lined basins, but due to topographical constraints, this method wouldn’t be the only way to dispose of the water, according to documents. The recommendation is to discharge water to designated spray field areas on 9 acres, too.
“To keep water within the root zone, the irrigation system will” … “cycle applications between fields and cycle on and off throughout the day at rates below the infiltration rates of the surficial soils,” the memo read. “Specific infiltration rates will be determined during design.” It is anticipated the irrigation system will use impact sprinklers and an automated control system.
Using a combination of the two is the “lowest capital cost option and provides significant flexibility in the configuration and operation of the system … The GBI site provides a substantial amount of area that is likely undesirable for other uses, and conversion of some of these areas to spray fields is practical and provides some beneficial reuse of the water.”
The final design may change the distribution acreage and/or size, but 1.5 acres of basin could support flow from one data center building ahead of spray field construction.
Construction on Phase 1 of the cooling water disposal system is expected in July 2024, according to Stacie de Mestre, port director of economic development and capital projects. Phase 2 should start in April 2025 and the project’s completion is anticipated for October 2025.
“We’ve got our work cut out in the next couple years getting this thing built,” said port CEO Jim Kuntz.
De Mestre said the port submitted its application and engineering report in November 2022 and recently received confirmation that it is under review. Phase 1 doesn’t need a permit, she added.
Another step in Microsoft’s arrival in Malaga is purchasing more land. Commissioners on Tuesday signed off on entering into a purchase and sale agreement for 1.16 acres at 5043 Malaga Alcoa Highway, and will pay $10,000 in earnest money up front. The total cost is $800,000 on closing, when documents are recorded and the money is paid. The property likely will have tenants who will stay rent free for 11 months, documents read.
Providing water to the Malaga area, including Microsoft, was another item at Tuesday’s meeting.
As a part of the Phase I Development and Reimbursement Agreement, the port drilled a test well earlier this year. The well was put through a short-term pump test, with an RH2 Engineering July 20 memo stating initial pump and water quality test results “were favorable,” according to port documents. RH2 advised having a pump test run at about 1,000 gallons per minute for at least 7 days.
The work includes laying about 6,200 lineal feet of 10-inch temporary discharge pipe, installing permanent casings at road/driveway crossings, patching asphalt as needed, and supplying/installing a pump in the test well.
The estimated cost is $631,971, and the project is going to bid this week to try to get work done before winter weather. Testing should start at the end of September and be complete mid-November.