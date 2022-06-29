WENATCHEE — Plans for Microsoft’s cloud storage data center buildings in Malaga are moving along.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners — including newly sworn-in commissioner Richard DeRock — on Tuesday OK’d buying GBI Holding Co. property for $1.9 million, which it intends to sell to Microsoft.
The GBI site covers eight parcels of about 67 acres, which was under a purchase and sale agreement and included a six-month feasibility period between the port and GBI that began March 8.
But Tuesday’s commissioner approval waived contingencies and moved the closing date sooner, likely by the end of July.
Microsoft intends to buy 102.5 acres for buildings to support cloud services, including Microsoft Azure, Office 365, Dynamics 365, and Power Platform. A Microsoft spokesperson said no decisions were made yet on the numbers of buildings or their size. However, port reports have indicated six buildings were planned.
The port and Microsoft previously decided to determine whether the GBI site could be used for an industrial water disposal system for Microsoft’s cloud storage data centers, which will be located on adjacent property.
There is no written agreement that Microsoft will buy the land or reimburse the port for infrastructure on the GBI property, said Jim Kuntz, port CEO.
But the company closed Friday for $6.6 million on the 72.5-acre Lojo Property, which is Phase 1 of two in a purchase and sale agreement with the port.
“We just got a check for $6.8 million from Microsoft, so I don’t think they’re going anywhere and they definitely need cooling (waste)water area,” he said. “They gave me the green light yesterday. It was a verbal. It wasn't written in stone.”
Evaporative cooling wastewater
The GBI site was recently deemed capable of holding a cooling water disposal facility for Microsoft, so RH2 Engineering will complete an Industrial Wastewater Engineering Report for the Department of Ecology.
The port will pay about $45,000 for that report and other items in the next phase of the water disposal system. The total infrastructure cost is estimated at $13.6 million, but the port is expected to be reimbursed by Microsoft. The company also will pay to-be-determined monthly service fees for the port to operate the disposal facility.
RH2 said Tuesday it had some concerns on the GBI site.
Tests showed lead and arsenic were above Model Toxics Control Act clean up levels in a couple of areas, according to an RH2 presentation. DDT (dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane) also was above clean up levels for groundwater protection in part of the site. Additionally, some nearby easements weren’t in place and might impact the disposal system.
Water used for evaporative cooling of Microsoft’s data centers will travel from the Lojo Property to the GBI Property, or about 0.89 miles, according to the presentation.
Each of the five or six buildings is expected to use 819,000 gallons of water annually, from May through September, with a peak hour of 97 gallons per minute per building.
Since the discharged water doesn’t meet groundwater standards, it’s not allowed to infiltrate the groundwater, according to RH2. Instead, there likely will be 1.3 acres of ponds per building to allow the water to evaporate and 1.9 acres of “spray field” per building for evapotranspiration. The size of the system is based on peak discharge rates.
“The water will be recycled through their (Microsoft’s) cooling system multiple times prior to needing to be discharged,” wrote Stacie de Mestre, port public works and capital projects manager, in an email. “Since the water is not considered potable, it needs to go to a treatment/disposal facility. Malaga does not have a sewer treatment plant.”
About 13 of the 23 available acres on GBI for the cooling system would be used, leaving about 15 acres for more development.
Clean water
Another piece to Microsoft’s new campus is getting enough water to cool its buildings. Port commissioners on Tuesday approved moving ahead with plans to expand Malaga Water District’s water system.
RH2 will design improvements to get water from the Lojo Property to Saturday Avenue, or 4,700 feet of 18-inch water main, which will be bid by September and awarded in October. The firm also will explore additional water sources, drill and test two wells. The next phases will be negotiated further with Microsoft later.
On June 14, commissioners authorized the port to pay for the first phase of a water development project for Microsoft, which will then reimburse the port up to $9.5 million. The water district will maintain control of all improvements.
Phase 1 is expected to cost around $8 million and be built in 2023, before Microsoft starts building its first building. The port will use $1.4 million from the state Capital Budget to help pay for the water infrastructure.