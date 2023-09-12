Malaga land

This illustration shows the properties in Malaga the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, Microsoft and others own, but may not be up-to-date. The port intends to purchase more land for Microsoft. 

WENATCHEE — Got land?

The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority does — lots of it. And commissioners on Tuesday agreed to help secure up to 173.38 additional acres for $8.519 million in Malaga for Phase 2 of Microsoft’s data center campus.  But first, the land needs to be rezoned and the tech firm needs to pay half the purchase price.



