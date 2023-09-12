WENATCHEE — Got land?
The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority does — lots of it. And commissioners on Tuesday agreed to help secure up to 173.38 additional acres for $8.519 million in Malaga for Phase 2 of Microsoft’s data center campus. But first, the land needs to be rezoned and the tech firm needs to pay half the purchase price.
Microsoft has already agreed to reimburse or has reimbursed, the port for other land and projects for three buildings in Malaga.
"The goal is for Microsoft, to give them an opportunity to expand beyond (the) three buildings," said port CEO Jim Kuntz. "We have taken either options to agreement to purchase private property or we already own it as of today; properties that would allow for an expansion subject to a rezone by Chelan County."
The option to purchase agreement includes the properties of:
- Adcock, 14.29 acres, $931,350
- Hays, 23 acres, $686,439
- Kemah, 10.69 acres, $902,500
- Malaga Springs, 101.02 acres, $2.25 million
- Craig Quilter, 1 acre, $872,500
- Jeff Quilter, 1 acre, $702,500
- Schoenwald, 1 acre, $602,500
- Shaffer, 21.38 acres, $1.4 million
The port already owns the Hays, Shaffer, Quilters', Kemah, and Schoenwald properties, according to the Chelan County Assessor's website. The port will close on Malaga Springs later this month and Adcock in January. The port intends to buy the Firing Range Association's 10.75 acres and Baker's 1.16 acres, which border the aforementioned properties, and will add an addendum to the agreement, Kuntz said.
After rezoning and other fees are added, the port will have paid $8.5 million for all the properties. However, Microsoft likely will reimburse the port about half of that for its Phase 2, which includes preparing land for an additional three buildings.
Microsoft filed permits for three buildings on 102.5 acres in Malaga as part of Phase 1 in March. Those are expected to be complete in early 2026 but not necessarily operable, according to Microsoft's website. Construction of one building will start in May 2024 and end in early 2026, it stated. The port is also preparing a water cooling system for the data centers, building out Malaga Water District's system, which Microsoft will reimburse.
In Tuesday's agreement, Microsoft has 10 days to pay $3.7 million to the port, with the second payment due Feb. 20, 2024, at $476,223, both of which are nonrefundable.
"If the property doesn't get resolved or they decide not to build data centers anymore, our risk is $4.2 million, but if you look at the amount of acres, it's basically $24,000 per acre and not all of the 173's developable property. Some of it's hillside and all of that, but I think the downhill risk is very low and we don't own property that we can develop right now, you know, we have a very small inventory of any developable property, which I think the downhill risk is not too concerning and I'd buy a whole bunch of property for $24,000 an acre if you could show me where I could get it."
The port and other property owners already sent a comprehensive plan rezone amendment application to Chelan County, which the county is undertaking, according to port legal counsel attorney Pete Fraley. The county is looking at forming an Urban Growth Area (UGA) in Malaga, which, if approved, should adhere to the port's rezoning request to change the properties from Rural Residential 5 (one dwelling unit per 5 acres) to Rural Industrial. Closing could happen in spring 2024 if the port's application goes through or in 2024-25 if the county goes ahead with the UGA.
Commissioners expressed concerns about rezoning now versus when the port rezoned current Microsoft land.
"However, the risk is… we were flying below the radar at that point in time and we had a county commissioner that has now had his hands slapped in regards to the process that was undertaken. It went smoothly," said port commissioner Donn Etherington. "(Now) We got some potential people down in Malaga that might not be very happy about it."
"All these processes are public, OK? And anyone is entitled to show up to any hearing that's held with regard to this matter and express their opinion and raise the concerns that they have," Fraley said. "And so, we're going to follow the same process that we did last time and we will be presenting very, very similar arguments."
"It's just disappointing that we're the one that has to bear the risk load," Etherington said.