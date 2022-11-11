Download PDF Malaga Water District upgrades
This graphic shows proposed changes to the Malaga Water District.

MALAGA — Materials for a water main to supply Microsoft’s proposed data center in Malaga are closer to fruition. 

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on Tuesday authorized spending up to $1.3 million for pipes, valves, and appurtenances needed to extend a 5,000-foot-long water line from Saturday Avenue to the 72-acre Lojo Property.

