MALAGA — Materials for a water main to supply Microsoft’s proposed data center in Malaga are closer to fruition.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on Tuesday authorized spending up to $1.3 million for pipes, valves, and appurtenances needed to extend a 5,000-foot-long water line from Saturday Avenue to the 72-acre Lojo Property.
The 18-inch line must be in place in 2023, before Microsoft begins constructing its first building, likely in April. Because of that, port staff in July received authority to go out to bid for materials, and on Tuesday were authorized to buy those to ensure items were received in time. Materials for an 18-inch water main have a “very long lead time,” of about six months, said Stacie De Mestre, port public works and capital projects manager. The reason likely is due to supply chain issues.
“We wanted to go ahead and get this material ordered ahead of bidding out the public works project,” she said. The project will likely go to bid in early 2023.
The possible total $40 million in water district improvements is expected to provide more water to the area and help cool Microsoft’s buildings. The company plans to possibly build six cloud storage buildings on 102.5 acres along the Malaga Alcoa Highway.
Vendors’ bids for pipe materials were due Thursday.
A contract between the port and the chosen vendor is required by Nov. 18, per Phase 1 Development and Reimbursement Agreement with Microsoft. The awarded bidder must provide materials on or before April 19, 2023, according to the agreement. The next commissioner meetings didn’t quite align with those dates, so approval had to come ahead of time.
The material can be either PVC (polyvinyl chloride) pipe or ductile iron pipe and “will be evaluated based on price and material availability,” according to De Mestre. “The lowest price is not necessarily driving the decision.”
The port will determine which pipe type to use, but will consult with the Malaga Water District, which will own the improvements.
“We’re ordering supplies, right? Like ordering tissue paper, paper supplies, and so we want to get what the best value is,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO.
Microsoft is reimbursing the port for supplies and work, per the agreement, which it has done within 10 business days, according to Monica Lough, port director of finance and administration.
