The port on Tuesday struck a deal with Louws Truss Inc. to sell the company 2.6 acres on Mill Road. Louws would buy land that partially surrounds its 3.53 acres at 5455 Mill Road.
Louws asked to buy the property earlier this year. The site Louws asked for was appraised at $83,400.
The port acquired the Mills District land, 32.5 acres, for $1.5 million in 2008. Twenty-one acres was developable. A $6.6 million cleanup and road improvement project through the state Department of Ecology and Community Economic Development Revitalization Board followed.
In September 2017, Louws purchased 3.53 acres for a new manufacturing facility.
In July 2018, the port awarded a contract of just under $6 million to Halme Construction to erect two 16,750-square-foot industrial buildings, known as Building A and Building B, at the old mill site. One building is on 1.3 acres and another is mostly on 1.22 acres right beside it.
The port then secured two anchor tenants: Hurst International, a fruit label printer and equipment manufacturer, and Blue Spirits Distilling.
No other tenant had expressed interest in buying property, to port CEO Jim Kuntz’ knowledge.
The port lost money on the Mill District, Kuntz said, but its intent has been to clean up the site and put it back into “productive uses.”
“Until the site gets fully leased out and/or sold we do not know the final financial position on the property,” he wrote in an email. “Site cleanup has cost $8.1 million. Dept. of Ecology funding to help offset cleanup has been $5.1 million to date. Until there are final property sales and/or land lease revenues to account for we do not know how the site will pencil out.
“While it is likely the regional port will not recover all its costs, we have taken a polluted former lumber mill and transformed it back into a productive business park. If not for the port, the polluted lumber mill site would still be there today.”
He said he was unsure of the fate of the other port acreage, including an area that floods.
“The port will continue to try to mitigate the flooding that happens several times each year,” he wrote. “No policy decision has been made on whether this property is retained or sold.”
