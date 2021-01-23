CHELAN — Chelan-area restaurants received more than $84,000 in grants so far as part of the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce’s Restaurant Rally, which started Dec. 1 and continues through the end of February.
The idea is to keep the full-service restaurants open by first encouraging diners to order takeout or enjoy a meal on the patio, as allowed by state social distancing guidelines, and then matching revenues to help cover the difference in business that would have been conducted during a non-pandemic year.
The chamber has allocated $150,000 in matching funds. Tax receipts are collected for a month at a time, with grant checks cut on the 14th of the month, in January, February and March. Gross receipts must total $1,000 or more to qualify for the minimum match. Grants range from $5,000 to $10,000.
Acccording to a press release from the chamber, the program is modeled after one in Pierce County.
For information go to lakechelan.com/restaurant rally.