WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD is considering a rate increase for “fast-charge” electric car charging stations in the county.
The increase would apply to three direct current fast-charge (DCFC) stations in the county that serve multiple vehicles at once. The topic came up during Monday’s PUD commissioners meeting, though no action was taken.
Andrew Grasell, energy development and conservation manager for the PUD, said the move would be a proactive step.
“We do think there will be more in the future,” Grasell said.
Two of the DCFC stations are located in Leavenworth. A third is located in Entiat. Grasell said during Monday’s meeting he had discussions about the potential rate change with Tesla and Electrify America, which own the three stations.
If passed, the rate change would take effect June 1 and would be implemented over three phrases. According to a draft proposal from the commissioner’s Jan. 10 meeting, the monthly charge would increase from $27 currently charged to $42.45 over that time period; the energy charge would increase from $0.025 per kilowatt-hour to $0.033 per kilowatt-hour; and the demand charge would increase from $2.55 to $5.40 a kilowatt.
The new rates would be fully implemented in June 2024. According to the PUD, these rates are comparable with other utility districts’ DCFC rates.
Part of the issue, Grasell said, is the PUD allocates energy capacity to the pumps even when not in use.
At-home charging stations and other charging stations, which serve one to two vehicles, would not be impacted by the decision.
“At this time, we don’t have a plan to develop a residential electric vehicle rate,” Grasell said.
While electric vehicle owners can charge their cars at home for roughly the equivalent of 30 cents a gallon, these meters can cost drivers the equivalent of up to $4 dollars a gallon.
The proposal is on the commission’s Jan. 24 meeting agenda.
