CHELAN — The Chelan Valley Housing Trust — a nonprofit housing developer in Chelan and Manson — purchased two new lots in Chelan.
"We've been looking hard for property that was reasonably affordable and nearly shovel ready to develop," said Rachael Goldie, the trust's executive director, in a news release. "This new ... property is going to give two working Chelan valley families a home next year."
The two lots are located on one .3-acre parcel. The trust purchased the parcel earlier this month for $134,000 from Mark and Michelle Arnold, according to the Chelan County assessor's website.
The funds to purchase the parcel came from a credit line with North Cascades Bank and donations from the community, according to the news release.
The trust will be setting up a capital campaign to help with the acquisition, development and construction costs for the planned, two single-family homes planned, according to the news release.
The upcoming campaign will also include fundraising for the 40 homes in the Chelan River Heights development scheduled for 2024. People can donate at chelanvalleyhousing.org.
