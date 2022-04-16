CHELAN — While Chelan’s wine scene has seen considerable growth over nearly two decades, one of the first wineries in the area is closing up shop.
Tunnel Hill Winery, owned by Denny Evans and operating on the shores of Lake Chelan since 2003, will close its tasting room and end production at the end of the month. The winery produces around 1,100 cases of wine a year.
Tunnel Hill’s land and facilities will now be leased to Callan Cellars, which opened in Woodinville in 2017.
“We are currently leasing the buildings at the bottom of a 6-acre parcel that is planted with grapes,” Lisa Callan, Callan Cellars’ winemaker and owner, wrote in an email. “We do have a (right of first refusal) to purchase the 6-acre parcel and if that is the case, we have no current plans to further develop the parcel.”
Luke Evans, Guy’s son, said the winery began discussing the possibility of a transition with the winery’s five employees last year.
“When the lease materialized, we encouraged staff members to reach out to Callan Cellars if interested in continuing on at the site,” he said.
Guy Evans, Denny’s other son, said the move came after succession planning and a lack of calling to the wine industry from family members.
After nearly 20 years in operation, Tunnel Hill and the Evans family have seen the wine industry grow from taste testing’s at a bar to a full-on experience.
“It’s not just about the wine, but it’s really about the overall aesthetic of the winery and the environment and everything else,” Denny Evans said. “That’s always been true to a certain extent, but it’s definitely true now as we get into this reservation structure.”
The plan is for the winery to reopen under Callan Cellars’ management starting Memorial Day weekend. Callan wrote she will “keep a second tasting room on the property for now,” and that wine production will continue at the Woodinville facility.
Following its closure, Tunnel Hill wine will still be available for several months as Tunnel Hill sells through the current stock.
“Wineries, like a lot of production businesses, have pipelines,” Denny said. “On the front end, it takes a few years to get up to speed and on the back end it takes a few years to wind things down. So we’ll just continue to sell our existing wine online until supplies are gone.”
“Especially with the reds, they tend to get better over time, so we’re lucky in that respect,” Luke said.
Tunnel Hill’s wine club will transition into a quarterly subscription box model. Additional details will be available on the company’s website, but inventory will be available at 40% of retail. The final wine club pickup event is on April 23 from 1 to 4 p.m.
“That’ll be kind of the send off, if you will,” Denny said.
After 19 years, the brothers said they appreciate the support their family’s business received from the community.
“The Evans family would like to thank Michelle Fanton and the rest of the Tunnel Hill staff as well as all our loyal customers during the past two decades,” Luke said. “Even though Tunnel Hill is winding down, this is not the end of great wine experiences on the property and we are excited about Callan Cellars opening on-site.”