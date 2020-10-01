Cheri Kuhn

Conflict avoidance. Who hasn’t been there? I dedicated most of my life to this-so much so that I daresay I was an expert. If “Conflict Avoidance” was an endorsable skill on LinkedIn, I would have it.
The thought of addressing an issue or behavior with a friend or coworker literally made me sick to my stomach. I was consumed with guilt over causing pain, sadness, or angry feelings. So I did what any bright, sensible, highly capable woman would do — pretended everything was fine.
This worked well for me (or so I told myself) until my responsibilities grew, along with my number of direct reports. Suddenly there was no place to hide. I had a team of people looking to me not just for answers to daily problems-but also to lead a quickly expanding company with our own share of growing pains.
The "aha" moment came several years later when I read "The Speed of Trust" by Stephen Covey Jr. My epiphany (which was hard to avoid when Covey spelled it out so clearly) was that it wasn’t other people’s feelings keeping me up at night. No, the truth, cold and uncomfortable, was in fact that it was my feelings fueling my fear and dread of conflict. Yes, I was worried about causing pain, but it was how awful that was going to make me feel that I dreaded most. Ouch.
That was all it took. Once I could no longer hide behind the guise of my self-proclaimed overdeveloped empathy, I tackled my fears head on.
It is never easy to engage in a difficult conversation with an employee or team member. During this time we were experiencing explosive growth in our organization, which required us to hire many people over a short period of time. We made some mistakes. We lacked clarity on our core values — even our core focus.
We had several “people issues” brewing as we struggled to keep up with staffing demands. I had come to realize it is unkind to fail to address issues directly with employees. If you are not happy with their performance or behavior, chances are they are also not happy.
Your people issues usually fall into two categories: performance or behavior — or both.
Trust me. If you are aware there is a problem, so is everyone else on your team. Inaction on your part sends a message to your team that you are indifferent or incompetent — or both. You will disenfranchise your ideal team players by ignoring the “moldy oranges” in your organization.
When I combined this truth with my “aha” moment, my choice was simple. Hard, but simple. You cause your company, your employees and yourself a tremendous disservice by not addressing situations head-on (what we as EOS Implementers call “entering the danger”) when you have people issues. Not surprisingly, the same is true in your personal life. In the end, it is never as scary as you think it will be.
The following tips have truly helped me:
1. Be kind and gracious, but brief and direct.
2. Avoid “sugar-coating” your message. You risk diluting the importance.
3. Agree on a remedy or solution. This should be specific: What is it, how will you know (the measurable), and a timeline. Set a follow-up meeting.
4. Practice, practice, practice! Find a trusted colleague (or a mirror) and run through what you plan to say. It’s not enough to say it in your head — you need to say out loud.
Good employees will learn, grow and prosper in your company.
When you address performance and/or behavior issues one of two things will likely happen: They will rise to the occasion and meet performance expectations and/or align their behavior with your company’s core values, or they will realize they aren’t capable of meeting expectations and leave on their own. If not, you must make the tough decision for them.
Stop avoiding those tough conversations. There is no benefit to you or your company in allowing your people issues to go unresolved, hoping they will magically just work themselves out.
Clear, honest and timely communication is a skill required of any leader (at least any good leader) and there are some amazing resources available from books and mentors. "Radical Candor" (Kim Scott) and "Fierce Conversations" (Susan Scott) are two of my favorites. Find what works for you and take the next step.
Cheri Kuhn is a Professional EOS Implementer and founder of the Perfect Planner. Read her leadership blogs at traction-advantage.com/news/.