A slide in Nichols' presentation describes his vision for the restaurant as "bright, warm; high ceilings; deference to windows; varied seating arrangements; communal dining; plants to provide natural feel, allusion to orchard."
WENATCHEE — Brigade, a new restaurant that would highlight the region's produce, is one step closer to reality in the former Wenatchee Fire Department station at 136 S. Chelan Ave.
On Thursday, the Wenatchee City Council signed off on a purchase and sale agreement with Dime Food Group for for $520,000, with $20,000 in earnest money due.
Per the city's timeline, the purchase is estimated to close in May, after a feasibility and governmental approval period, and after building permits are submitted. Based on the timeline, the restaurant could open in May 2026.
The property was initially listed in August 2022 for $719,000 and received interest from "roughly 35" interested buyers and five offers. Per the city, Dime Food Group requested a lower sale price "to account for cost to bring the 1929 building up to current code and remediate environmental issues."
According to the agreement, the city has the right to repurchase the building if construction doesn't begin within 12 months of the effective agreement date or if the restaurant doesn't open with 24 months of the effective agreement date.
