A slide in Nichols' presentation describes his vision for the restaurant as "bright, warm; high ceilings; deference to windows; varied seating arrangements; communal dining; plants to provide natural feel, allusion to orchard."

WENATCHEE — Brigade, a new restaurant that would highlight the region's produce, is one step closer to reality in the former Wenatchee Fire Department station at 136 S. Chelan Ave.

On Thursday, the Wenatchee City Council signed off on a purchase and sale agreement with Dime Food Group for for $520,000, with $20,000 in earnest money due.



