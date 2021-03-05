WENATCHEE — Wenatchee’s parks department is gearing up for the summer season.
Applications for park concessionaires — businesses that want to sell food, beverages or merchandise or offer a service, camp, program or instructional clinic – are now open. Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
The concession season runs May 1 through Oct. 15.
In addition to securing a permit, concessionaires must follow COVID-19 guidelines in effect at the time.
For details on the applications, go to the “parks” page on the city website, wenatcheewa.gov, or call 888-3284.
City parks staff is currently working on its recreation guide that will include upcoming programs and pool information, said Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director David Erickson. Currently all city parks are open for use, though restrictions apply based on current COVID-19 rules.