Fifth-grader Josie Ragosta uses a paint roller on her sun and water print during a summer art camp at Class with a Glass in July in Wenatchee.

WENATCHEE — The September programming at art studio and event space, Class with a Glass, includes an art and choir camp for homeschoolers, Saturday afternoon craft stations for families, and the general “sip and paint” classes for all ages.

Up to 20 homeschool families can register for the Homeschool Art & Youth Choir combo 12-session series, which runs from Sept. 11 to Oct. 13, on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Class with a Glass, 134 N. Mission St., Wenatchee. Registration is $240 on Class with a Glass's website.



