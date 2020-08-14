WENATCHEE — CMI Orchards’ expansion plans are starting to bear fruit, adding more than 4 million boxes of apples, pears and cherries to its sales manifest this year, the Wenatchee-based company says.
CMI Orchards LLC is the sales and marketing arm of McDougall and Sons, Columbia Fruit Packers, Double Diamond Fruit Company, Highland Fruit Company and Pine Canyon Growers.
Changes this year also include bringing the first Washington-grown EverCrisp crop to market, along with the first harvest of organic EverCrisp nationwide, the company said in an Aug. 11 news release.
EverCrisp, a cross between Honeycrisp and Fuji, was developed by the Midwest Apple Improvement Association.
Columbia Fruit Packers (one of CMI Orchards’ owner groups) is the only grower in the state with mature trees ready for commercial retail and the only organic EverCrisp in the country, said Rochelle Bohm, CMI’s brand manager. The trees were planted four to five years ago.
Columbia Fruit Packers anticipates commercial volume of around 10,000 cases this year.
The biggest increases in CMI’s core, organic and branded apple offerings this year include:
- Granny Smith, up 89%
- Gala, up 44%
- Pink Lady, up 92%
- Fuji and Honeycrisp, both up 62%
- Organic Honeycrisp, up 47%
CMI’s total organic crop has topped 3.5 million boxes.
The growth, in part, is from recent strategic partnerships with Pine Canyon Growers, which was added as a grower, packer and shipper in 2018, and Yakima Fruit, a partnership announced in March this year.
“Yakima Fruit, formerly connected to Yakima Fresh, has a highly desirable manifest that greatly bolsters our offerings, including exceptional early Honeycrisp and high-colored genetic strains of Honeycrisp, Gala and Fuji,” CMI President Bob Mast said. “The partnership also adds considerable Cosmic Crisp volume.”
Yakima Fruit also has some unplanted acreage that provides additional opportunity to meet future market demand.
“CMI is looking into planting early cherry varieties, licensed branded apples and cherries, as well as high flavor, high quality core apple varietals,” Mast said. “Between our exceptional domestic apples, premium managed varieties, year-round supply and commitment to innovation, we are perfectly positioned to serve the growing needs of the market.”