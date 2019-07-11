WASHINGTON, D.C. — Wenatchee-based CMI Orchards will show off a selection of apples and cherries from its American Dream label at the White House on Monday.
It’s part of the administration’s third-annual Made In America Product Showcase, which gives companies from all 50 states a chance to present their U.S.-made products, according to a CMI Orchards press release on Thursday.
Some revenue from its American Dream label — which is available to any apple or cherry variety that the company grows — is donated to military and veteran causes, according to the press release.
“We created the American Dream label to show solidarity and support for our troops, veterans and patriots of our great nation,” Bob Mast, president of CMI Orchards said in the release. “What a fantastic opportunity for our company, and for Washington state, to showcase fresh products that are so important to our state’s economy and to the thousands of farming families this industry represents — and especially to do so in a label that honors the thousands of troops who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.”
CMI Orchards has more than 4,000 employees and represents several growers in NCW, including Columbia Fruit Packers and McDougall & Sons.