OKANOGAN — Ernie Rasmussen, senior planner of economic development with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation since 20016, has been hired as the state Department of Commerce’s new tribal liaison.
His new job, which started Nov. 1 based out of Okanogan, involves coordinating the agency’s work with tribal governments and communities.
As the Colville Tribes’ senior planner, he helped establish the North Star Opportunity Zone, a regional collaboration of the Colville Tribes, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry and Okanogan counties.
Rasmussen’s prior experience includes coordinating National Science Foundation-supported STEM curriculum to serve grades 4-6 on the Spokane Indian Reservation and Coeur d’Alene Reservation. He also was executive director and network coordinator of the Empire Health Foundation-funded Spokane Tribal Network.
He has a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Washington University and is currently a Master of Arts candidate there in urban and regional planning.