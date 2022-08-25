NESPELEM — The Colville Tribes are set to receive nearly a quarter of a million dollars from the federal government to deliver employment and training services to low-income and unemployed members of its community.
The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation are among more than a hundred Native American groups that will receive almost $71 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Labor.
According to a press release, the goal of the grants is to “create pathways to middle-class careers” by expanding employment and training services, such as “academic, occupational and literacy skills development,” for low-income and unemployed Native Americans. Some of the grants are also reserved to help low-income Native American youth ages 14-24 who live on or near reservations.
Neeka Somday, a spokesperson for the Colville Tribes, said the grants are part of the group’s annual funding. The tribes are set to receive $190,613 in funding for adults and $49,931 for youth funding, for a grand total of $240,544.
Nine other Native American groups in Washington state are set to receive these grants, including the Confederated Tribes & Bands of the Yakama Nation and the Spokane Reservation. Altogether, the state’s Native American groups will receive more than $2.5 million in federal employment grants.
Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
