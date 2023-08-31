When we think of workers on Labor Day, who comes to mind? Chances are, it’s not the millions of older workers still toiling in our nation’s home care and nursing facilities, cleaning our office buildings, hustling around carrying boxes in big corporate warehouses, driving long-haul trucks or sweating in the fields to produce our food.

Amid the Labor Day platitudes praising workers, we rarely hear about older workers or elder poverty. Sadly, a lifetime of hard work doesn’t always pay off — millions of older Americans remain stuck in dangerous, low-paying jobs, with their senior years marked by financial fragility and no ability to choose between work and retirement.

Christopher D Cook.jpg

Christopher D. Cook
Teresa Ghilarducci.png

Teresa Ghilarducci


