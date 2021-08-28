WENATCHEE — Nonprofit organizations can once again apply for the Community Foundation of NCW’s Regional Impact Grants.
The deadline for the next round of funding is Sept. 30.
The grants have been on hold for the past two years while the foundation retooled the process in response to nonprofit needs during the pandemic.
The grants now will be offered quarterly instead of annually and nonprofits can apply for one of two grant funding options, $4,000 or $10,000. The change is designed to support more organizations and boost funding opportunities.
“The last year has given us an opportunity to re-evaluate our grant programs to make the biggest impact we can in our region with our resources,” said Claire Oatey, the foundation’s director of community grants. “We pivoted to quarterly grants during the pandemic and learned that this more frequent cycle of funding was a better way to get the funds into the hands of the organizations that were shaping the communities in our region.”
The Regional Improvement Grants are open to 501c3 public charities, government agencies (excluding schools), tribal agencies, faith-based organizations and fiscally sponsored programs serving Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties.
Nonprofits can use the funds for core operating support, but grants for other agencies must be for specific programs.
“The new RIG criteria will provide more flexible funding for nonprofits so they can be nimble and adapt to the changing needs of the community,” Oatey said. “We know core support is so important for organizations to depend on when needs or opportunities arise.”
In addition, Give NCW, the online fundraising campaign that runs from Thanksgiving to Dec. 31, will be open to any eligible nonprofit in the three counties, with some select criteria. Previously, eligible nonprofits had to have received a Regional Improvement Grant.