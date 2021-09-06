WENATCHEE — Businesses looking to hire and potential employees looking for jobs and new careers will have a chance to get together on Sept. 21 at the Wenatchee Valley Community Job Fair.
The fair is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wenatchee Convention Center’s Orchard Exhibit Hall.
This is the second job fair organized this year by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Wenatchee Downtown Association. The June 23 event included more than 80 businesses looking for workers, and was attended by scores of job seekers.
The first event was designed to help businesses owners struggling with a worker shortage leading up to the June 30 lifting of pandemic restrictions by Gov. Jay Inslee. The shortage was attributed to issues including continued COVID-19 concerns, lack of child care, increased unemployment benefits for those whose jobs were curtailed during the pandemic and, in some cases, worker burnout. Many employees also were reassessing their career options.
The need for more workers continues, WDA Executive Director Linda Haglund said, which prompted a second job fair.
"We are looking to help businesses that still need staff and also those who are focusing on the fourth-quarter needs," she said. "Last time we were hoping to capture some high school and college students looking for summer work. This time, with the additional unemployment benefits running out, there may be additional people looking for work."
Participation is free for businesses interested in hosting a table to promote job opportunities — full-time, part-time and seasonal positions. To sign up, call Katie Baldwin at (509) 662-0059 or send an email to katie@wendowntown.org.
Businesses interested in serving as event sponsors also are being sought. For details, send an email to info@wenatchee.org.