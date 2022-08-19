Purchase Access

MOSES LAKE — Confluence Health will begin construction this month on a new $14.5 million radiation treatment center in Moses Lake, allowing residents of the Columbia Basin to stay closer to home for their care.

Currently, patients undergoing radiation therapy in the Columbia Basin must travel to Wenatchee, Spokane or other larger cities for their treatment, according to a Confluence Health news release.



