MOSES LAKE — Confluence Health will begin construction this month on a new $14.5 million radiation treatment center in Moses Lake, allowing residents of the Columbia Basin to stay closer to home for their care.
Currently, patients undergoing radiation therapy in the Columbia Basin must travel to Wenatchee, Spokane or other larger cities for their treatment, according to a Confluence Health news release.
The construction of this new center will save an estimated 300 people the long trip in the first year with more to follow, Confluence Health spokesperson Adam MacDonald wrote in an email.
The center is anticipated to open in late summer 2023.
Work on this project began in March 2017. The Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation raised $3.5 million for the facility, a fundraising effort that began in 2018, according to the news release.
Another $1.2 million was secured through the efforts of state legislators including 13th District Sen. Judy Warnick and Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy, and 12th District Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan.
Confluence Health contributed the remaining $9.8 million for the new treatment center, according to the news release.
Confluence Health is the largest health care system in North Central Washington with locations in Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Omak and more.
