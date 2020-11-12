SPOKANE — Costco stores will start on Monday requiring all shoppers and staff to wear face masks or face shields in the store.
Those shoppers with medical conditions who previously were allowed to shop without a mask will be provided a face shield, a Spokane-area Costco manager said.
The stores are getting their marching orders from president and CEO Craig Jelinek, who posted on the Costco website on Wednesday about the new mask policy.
"This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience," Jelinek said.
"Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees."
Costco implemented a mandatory face-mask policy on May 4. But, it exempted shoppers with medical conditions that made wearing a mask untenable.
"This is no longer the case," Jelinek said "If a member has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, they must wear a face shield at Costco."
Jelinek noted in his letter that the only persons now exempted from wearing masks are children under the age of 2.