Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NCW — A series of Washington State University Tree Fruit Extension-sponsored field days and orchard tours this month will give orchardists, field staff and nursery operators the chance to get the latest information on how to improve their crops.

The annual Cosmic Crisp pre-harvest field tour is coming Sept. 15 to orchards in Rock Island, Quincy and George. The free event gives orchardists a chance to get the latest information on research and management practices for the new apple variety, technically known as WA38. The tour starts at 8:30 a.m. at the WSU Sunrise Research Orchard in Rock Island, followed by a stop at Chelan Fruit’s Monument Hill Orchard in Quincy at 10 a.m., then on to George, to Stemilt’s BMO George Ranch and McDougall and Sons’ Sweet Note Orchard. For details, go to wwrld.us/WA38tour



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?