NCW — A series of Washington State University Tree Fruit Extension-sponsored field days and orchard tours this month will give orchardists, field staff and nursery operators the chance to get the latest information on how to improve their crops.
The annual Cosmic Crisp pre-harvest field tour is coming Sept. 15 to orchards in Rock Island, Quincy and George. The free event gives orchardists a chance to get the latest information on research and management practices for the new apple variety, technically known as WA38. The tour starts at 8:30 a.m. at the WSU Sunrise Research Orchard in Rock Island, followed by a stop at Chelan Fruit’s Monument Hill Orchard in Quincy at 10 a.m., then on to George, to Stemilt’s BMO George Ranch and McDougall and Sons’ Sweet Note Orchard. For details, go to wwrld.us/WA38tour
or call Karen Lewis at (509) 760-2263.
The prevention of Little Cherry Virus and X-disease phytoplasma in nursery operations is the topic of the field day on Sept. 19. The event is from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Gold Crown Nursery, 15010 Road 8 N.W., Quincy. It is open to all, but particularly for nursery operators, staff and field staff who work with nurseries. Presentations include risk assessments, sampling of mother blocks, leafhopper vector and weed identification and more. For information and to register, call Corina Serban at (509) 574-1595 or Tianna DuPont at (509) 713-5346.
Pear Psylla Field Day is 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 at the McDevitt orchard in Peshastin. It offers a look at the outcomes of the pear psylla phenology-based management program in the Wenatchee River valley. The event, an opportunity to compare the results of a conventional and integrated pest management orchard, also will include educational activities to hunt and identify psylla predators. Researchers will present current management work. For registration information, go to wwrld.us/pearpsylla or contact Molly Sayles at molly.sayles@wsu.edu or (513) 316-1104.
For pear orchardists, fieldstaff, consultants and scouts looking ahead, a Pear Integrated Pest Management intensive workshop is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Center Way, Wenatchee. The WSU Extension and Pear IPM team will delve into effective integrated pest management for pears. The event includes lectures, hands-on activities and in-depth discussion; it is approved for three pesticide update credits. The workshop is in-person, but a Zoom option will be available. Registration will open in October. For more information, go to wwrld.us/pearintensive.
