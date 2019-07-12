WENATCHEE — The City Council on Thursday approved changes to cryptocurrency rules, including a prohibition on mining in residential areas.
Mining will be allowed in industrial zones. It will also be allowed in commercial zones, but not in the first 50 feet of a building’s ground floor.
State noise limits, which vary by zone, will apply to the operations. Applicants must demonstrate compliance with the standards and guarantee that they wouldn’t exceed the limits.
The changes also broaden the definition of cryptocurrency mining and add a definition for data centers. Cryptocurrency mining operations and data centers will be required to blend in as much as possible with surrounding properties.
Some rules, including requiring approval of mining operations from Chelan County PUD and the state Department of Labor and Industries, still apply.