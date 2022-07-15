CASHMERE — A beloved barbecue restaurant has closed down after 18 years.
Country Boy’s BBQ owners Tom and Anitra Dew announced Monday on the restaurant’s social media and website that Saturday, July 9, was its last day of operation. The announcement cited short staffing as the main force behind the closing and said the Dews will be retiring early as a result. The Dews could not be reached directly for comment.
The restaurant, at 400 Aplets Way in Cashmere, will refund gift certificates through Aug. 31. Sweetwood BBQ in Wenatchee, which is run by the Dews’ son and daughter-in-law, will remain open.
Country Boy’s BBQ opened in 2004 after Tom Dew was fired from his sales job. That same day, the Dews purchased the restaurant, which they later remodeled to add a dining room and kitchen. The restaurant went on to break the building’s so-called “curse” — its eight previous owners had started businesses out of the building that quickly failed.
In the social media announcement, the Dews professed their gratitude to the community for supporting Country Boy’s over the years.
“We have been very fortunate to serve what we always felt was great BBQ to great people in a great community,” they wrote.
Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
