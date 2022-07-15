Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
Country Boy's.png

Country Boy's BBQ owners Tom and Anitra Dew announced Monday they have closed the business.

CASHMERE — A beloved barbecue restaurant has closed down after 18 years.

9212016 bzwEyeOnCountryBoys 01.JPG.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

 Tom Dew, owner of Country Boy's Barbecue in Cashmere, pulls ribs out of the smoker in the kitchen of his restaurant Sept. 21, 2016.

Country Boy’s BBQ owners Tom and Anitra Dew announced Monday on the restaurant’s social media and website that Saturday, July 9, was its last day of operation. The announcement cited short staffing as the main force behind the closing and said the Dews will be retiring early as a result. The Dews could not be reached directly for comment.

The restaurant, at 400 Aplets Way in Cashmere, will refund gift certificates through Aug. 31. Sweetwood BBQ in Wenatchee, which is run by the Dews’ son and daughter-in-law, will remain open.

Everyday Business | Making hay with a bunch of neighhhhh-sayers (copy)
Buy Now

A bronze pig welcomes customers to Country Boy's Southern-Style BBQ in Cashmere.

Country Boy’s BBQ opened in 2004 after Tom Dew was fired from his sales job. That same day, the Dews purchased the restaurant, which they later remodeled to add a dining room and kitchen. The restaurant went on to break the building’s so-called “curse” — its eight previous owners had started businesses out of the building that quickly failed.

In the social media announcement, the Dews professed their gratitude to the community for supporting Country Boy’s over the years.

“We have been very fortunate to serve what we always felt was great BBQ to great people in a great community,” they wrote.



Trent Brown: (509) 661-5216

t.brown@wentacheeworld.com or

on Twitter @trent_br0wn

Tags

Intern Reporter

Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?