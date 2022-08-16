FILE PHOTO - Communist-run Cuba issued new laws allowing private businesses to incorporate

HAVANA — Cuba plans to allow some foreign investment in local wholesale and retail trade for the first time since Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution, the government said late on Monday, in a bid to dig out of the island nation's worst economic crisis in decades.

Deputy Trade Minister Ana Teresita Gonzalez said on an evening TV talk show that foreign investors would be allowed to fully own local wholesalers for the first time or enter the market through joint ventures. Retail would be more restricted but she opened the door to some public/private ventures in that sector as well.



