WENATCHEE — Sophia Xiao is not the kind of person with a lot of free time — but it seems she likes it that way.
Xiao opened Cute Dumplings, which offers handmade Chinese bao buns and dumplings, in April and has been working non-stop to make the business a success ever since, expanding across the state, including the Wenatchee Valley.
“It’s been super difficult,” she said with a proud smile. “In the first months, I was working almost 18 or 20 hours per day.”
That hard work is paying off. Xiao said she went from zero revenue in April to more than $20,000 in her first quarter. She now has a team of six sales reps and two chefs, but her fiance, Jeffrey Kirkley, who is opening a cafe in Pangborn Memorial Airport, said Xiao is still very involved.
“There’s people supporting her and her team, of course, but there’s nothing in this business she personally isn’t doing,” he said. “Her hands are in everything.”
Xiao immigrated to the U.S. from China five years ago with her daughter. She spent the first few years studying English while working at a Chinese restaurant in California — an experience she said she was able to put to good use once she opened Cute Dumplings.
“I just felt I needed to do something by myself, on my own,” she said, adding that the business is a goal she’s worked toward her entire life. “I have the American dream.”
She was motivated to immigrate first and foremost to ensure her daughter, who is now deployed with the U.S. Navy, could have better education opportunities. She also said after some issues with a clothing business she owned for six years in Fujian, China, it felt like time for a change.
Cute Dumplings started out in a licensed kitchen center in King County. Now Xiao is selling at five farmers markets across the state, including Wenatchee and Leavenworth.
One of her favorite parts of owning her business is interacting with customers, especially repeat customers. “I always say repeat customers means they love my food,” Xiao said.
Linda Wood is one of those repeat customers. Ever since hearing about Cute Dumplings from her hairdresser, Wood keeps coming back to Xiao’s booth at the Leavenworth Farmers Market.
“They’re awesome,” Wood said of the food. “She runs out of her dumplings usually by later in the day, so you have to get here earlier.”
Since moving to Orondo a few years ago with her fiance, Xiao has fallen in love with the valley and eventually wants to expand to opening restaurants in Leavenworth and Wenatchee.
“In the future, I just want to make our valley super happy,” she said. “I want to make everybody happy with my food all year round, not just market season.”