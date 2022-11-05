Dear Abby: I’ve been living with my boyfriend, “Dan,” for 15 years. He has always worked, and he doesn’t hit me. If he’s mad he lets go easy and doesn’t dwell on stuff. (I can’t say the same about me.) Here’s the issue: On his Facebook profile in the “relationship status” section, he states that he’s “single.” Other times, he has used “open relationship” or “it’s complicated.” We’ve been together way too long for him to write something like that.

I love him, but I don’t want a future of living with this from my man. I feel like I’m wasting precious years. Life goes by so fast. I’m thinking about leaving him. What does he mean by doing that? Can you advise me, Abby?



