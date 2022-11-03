Dear Abby: I don’t think I’ve read about this problem before, and I can’t find help on the internet. I have been married for many years and have had this problem from the beginning. Every time I touch or snuggle up next to my husband, he starts sweating profusely. It starts within just a second or two. It’s not just his torso, but even his arms and legs, or any place my skin touches his.

This is a huge turn-off because it’s like snuggling up to a slimy animal. This has affected our sex life our entire marriage. Wearing pajamas is obviously out of the question for him because he runs hot. Has anybody ever written to you about this particular problem?



