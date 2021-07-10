YAKIMA – The tree fruit industry’s latest trends and hot topics will be presented in person this December as the Northwest Hort Expo returns to its traditional format.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced last year’s educational conference and trade show to go virtual.
The event, organized around the Washington State Tree Fruit Association’s annual meeting, serves as a forum to discuss what’s happening in the industry and to connect with the providers of horticulture services and cutting-edge technology.
“With the recent announcement by Gov. Inslee, we are confident that we will be able to return to our traditional format,” 2021 Annual Meeting Chairman Jordan Matson said in a news release Tuesday.
Set for Dec. 6-8 at the Yakima Convention Center and Sun Dome, this will be the tree fruit group’s 117th annual meeting. The NCW Fieldman’s Association and Yakima Pom Club co-host the trade show part of the event, which rotates between Wenatchee, Yakima and Kennewick. The expo and conference typically attract between 1,800 and 2,000 attendees.
“Last year, we had great participation for moving to an online platform,” WSTFA spokesman Tim Kovis said. “We had over 1,400 registered attendees, but we know that some people watched it together or shared their registration. We felt it was a success given the dynamic we were faced with and got positive feedback.”
Now that pandemic restrictions have eased, members are wanting the face-to-face experience, he said, though it’s possible some remote-access options might be incorporated.
“We will still be looking at some options for streaming parts of the meeting, but no decisions have been made,” he said.
If interest from sponsors and participants in the organization’s Aug. 31 scholarship golf tournament at Highlander Golf Course is an indication, “we anticipate a strong attendance” at the expo, he said.
Vendors interested in participating in the expo can go to nwhortexpo.com. To get updates on the annual meeting, including educational content, visit wstfa.org/annual-meeting.