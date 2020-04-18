WENATCHEE — Rick Deich, a financial services professional with more than 20 years of investment management experience, is heading up a new Charles Schwab office in Wenatchee.
The branch is technically operational at 1048 Springwater Ave., though the doors are closed and services at the moment are all being handled virtually because of the COVID-19 shutdowns. The office offers investing, wealth management and personal finance guidance, products and services to residents in Central and Eastern Washington.
“Given the current environment, people have a lot of questions about how to approach their finances and investments, so it’s more important than ever to make help and guidance accessible in Wenatchee,” Deich said. “Although we are temporarily not able to meet with clients in person, we remain focused on Schwab’s commitment to be an advocate for the individual investor and provide them with the help and resources they need.”
Deich, who grew up and graduated from Cashmere High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Eastern Washington University, is designated as a certified fund specialist. He previously worked as an independent financial adviser with Financial Alternatives in Wenatchee. He also serves on the Confluence Health Foundation Board of Trustees.
The new Wenatchee location is part of a larger franchising initiative Schwab announced in early 2011 to make financial advice and planning more accessible in communities nationwide.
Once the Wenatchee branch opens to public access, Deich expects to hold a range of complimentary educational investing workshops, which are available to Schwab clients as well as the general public.
For more information, call 415-7120 or go to schwab.com.