NCW — Chelan and Douglas counties saw their lowest May unemployment rate — 3.2% — since county-level employment data began being electronically tracked in 1990. The figure also appears to be the lowest rate the counties have seen in any month since at least January 2019.
"That's a historic low rate," said Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck. "And it's dropped over the year, considerably."
Still, statewide "leading indicators" show more troubling signs, according to Meseck.
The figures come from a Labor Area Summary prepared by Meseck for the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area, which is a combination of the two counties.
The growth largely stems from the agricultural sector, as the two counties reported about 200 fewer nonfarm jobs in May compared to May 2022. Over the past three months, construction employment is "really slowing down," according to Meseck.
While unemployment is low, other indicators paint a "not so good" picture, though a timeframe is less clear.
Employment in "private services providing," a broad sector that encompasses various public industries, declined by about 400 jobs between May 2022 and May 2023. While countywide data is not available to show where this drop occurred, statewide data shows decreases in two industries.
Statewide employment in "employment services jobs," otherwise known as temp jobs, fell by 12.3% between May 2022 and May 2023. Meseck said companies will often hire temporary workers before hiring permanent staff. If there's an increase in temporary workers, it could indicate increased permanent staffing is on the horizon.
"It's not a good indicator when temp agency hiring is down year over year," he said.
Likewise, employment in the insurance industry is down 7.6% over the past year.
