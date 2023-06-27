graph

According to Wenatchee World archives, May saw the lowest unemployment rate in Chelan and Douglas counties since at least January 2019, though other economic indicators show a less positive outlook.

NCW — Chelan and Douglas counties saw their lowest May unemployment rate — 3.2% — since county-level employment data began being electronically tracked in 1990. The figure also appears to be the lowest rate the counties have seen in any month since at least January 2019.

"That's a historic low rate," said Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck. "And it's dropped over the year, considerably."



