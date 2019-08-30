WENATCHEE — A three-acre property off Hawley Street near Walla Walla Point Park could be home to 75 apartments in a couple of years.
Developer John McQuaig is exploring the idea and plans to meet with the city of Wenatchee next week to go over the project, he said Friday.
He’s owned the vacant land since 2008 and has decided it’s time to develop it, he said.
“It’s a very unique property. You feel like you’re out in the country when you’re actually right off Wenatchee Avenue,” he said.
The parcel is tucked off the north side of Hawley Street, behind a row of Chelan County PUD service buildings. It has views of the Horan Natural Area to the north and is just a few hundred yards from Walla Walla Point Park.
The property is surrounded by PUD parcels, so access and other infrastructure will have to be figured out before development can start, McQuaig said.
“There’s a few challenges to figure out … We’re going to meet with the city next week and see what the hurdles would be,” he said.
If all the unknowns are taken care of quickly, construction could start as soon as next spring, McQuaig said. Along with requesting the meeting with the city, he filed a preliminary site plan this week.
The area around Walla Walla Point Park has seen a spike in private development this year. A developer is building a five-story hotel and 75-unit apartment building off River Walk Drive.
A set of townhomes is now under construction on neighboring River Park Avenue and the Draggoo Financial Group has plans to expand its mixed-use office and residential footprint in the area.