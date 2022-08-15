MOXEE — An early rough ride for a proposed surf park north of Moxee has reached calmer waters since Yakima County officials green-lighted the project following a long and contentious approval process earlier this year.
But that doesn’t mean Joey Lawrence and others developing Barreled on an 80-acre site east of Yakima have slowed down their planning efforts.
Lawrence provided updates of the timeline, cost estimates and amenities planned for the surf park last week.
He said he is constantly asked how a facility hours away from the Pacific coast and more than 1,000 miles from Southern California, the symbolic home of surf culture, can be economically viable.
Surveys indicate that there are 220,000 surfers in the Pacific Northwest region, and they make roughly 1.3 million visits to the coast, Lawrence said. The finances work for Barreled if 6.3% of the existing market visits the Yakima County surf park, a figure that does not include potential new surfing enthusiasts Lawrence hopes will embrace the sport.
“There is a gap in the market for family outdoor recreation here, and we’re trying to fill it,” Lawrence said. “I think there is no reason (the Yakima Valley) should not be the central hub for outdoor recreation in our region.”
Hearing Examiner Patrick Spurgin approved the surf park’s construction in April with few changes from Yakima County’s original recommendation.
The decision comes with a list of 29 conditions the facility must meet within the next five years. Almost all of them were part of the county’s recommendation of approval, which was presented (and heavily debated by neighboring residents) at a March 17 public hearing.
The new conditions include Spurgin’s requirement that lighting meet dark sky lighting principles and that noise generated comply with county regulations.
Dozens of residents who live near the surf park site spoke in opposition to the facility during the March 17 public hearing before Spurgin, with more than 100 people jammed into two basement meeting rooms and an adjacent hallway in the Yakima County Courthouse.
Many supporters of the proposal also attended the hearing.
Although Spurgin’s decision could have been appealed in superior court under the Land Use Petition Act, no appeal was filed within the 30-day deadline, county officials said.
Residents in the area testified that the roads already struggle to handle existing traffic of cars, trucks and farm vehicles, and their wells struggle with groundwater depletion. They believe hundreds of additional vehicles driving to a surf park and its new water demands on an already-stressed aquifer could force them out of their homes.
In his decision, Spurgin noted the Washington Department of Ecology authorized the transfer of groundwater rights from the Roy Farms property immediately south of the surf park site.
Lawrence has produced a video — available for viewing on YouTube — that says the Wavegarden Cove technology will generate more than 600 waves per hour. The 5.5-acre surf park pool will be divided into two areas, with large, “premium” waves in the reef wave. The other half of the large pool will feature smaller, two-foot waves for beginners and less experienced surfers.
It will not be heated, meaning surfers will need wetsuits during the beginning and later parts of the surf park’s season of April through October.
Lawrence quickly amended the video’s closing line of “we hope to see you all there in spring 2024,” adding, “we might be sneaking into 2025” as funding and construction issues are addressed.
The surf park has a projected $50 million budget, and Lawrence estimates he still needs to raise about half of that. He is projecting 82,000 visitors will use the surf pools, and 130,000 annual visitors overall.
Amenities are planned for the non-surfing visitors, including a restaurant and bar, lounge pools, beach volleyball, playground and off-leash dog park. There also will be 21 RV spaces, 21 campsites and 23 cabins as lodging options.
With the “Barreled” name already paying tribute to the Yakima Valley’s beer and wine industries, the surf park’s décor will include a barn-styled entrance building and a roadside fruit stand look for the restaurant and bar, Lawrence said.
”We wanted to design the park for people who won’t be surfing ... so they can enjoy some amenities and that million-dollar view,” he added.
Lawrence said throughout the planning process, he has tried to accommodate the area’s residents by keeping the park low-profile and providing plenty of buffer space between the park and its neighbors.
He recalled how his idea for the surf park took shape, and reiterated his arguments made during the approval process that the net amount of water coming out of the ground to support the wave pool is unchanged from the amount approved for use by neighboring Roy Farms.
Lessons, wetsuit and equipment rentals and meeting space also will be available at Barreled, Lawrence said.
He estimated a $90/hour price point for users of the surf pools, and noted that price will provide at least 12 chances to “catch an opportunity” for a premium wave.
Surfers who travel to the coast can spend eight hours in the ocean and only get five such opportunities, Lawrence added.
More information and updates on Barreled are available at the surf park’s website and Facebook page.