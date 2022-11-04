WENATCHEE — A committee of business and community leaders this week endorsed a developer/architect team to buy and redevelop the Chelan County PUD headquarters on Fifth Street and Wenatchee Avenue.
The top group — the only one remaining from a shortlist — is GTS Development LLC, Avara Construction and Graham Baba Architects.
The PUD commission is expected to consider the recommendation Nov. 21. The PUD will begin moving its headquarters and other parts of its operations in 2023 to its new Olds Station location, now under construction.
Commissioners Dennis Bolz and Ann Congdon said they were in no rush to make a decision. They also said perhaps one of the previously ruled out developers could be called back.
“I don’t see it as a done deal,” Bolz said. “It’s not going to be anything bigger or smaller than that,” he said of the developer being an item on the agenda.
Congdon was the lone commissioner who voted against shortlisting GTS and Steinhauer Properties in August, and didn’t change her position Thursday.
She has said that GTS “did a development in Chelan that is controversial; it seems that they, GTS, were not responsive to the wants and needs of the community.”
She said Thursday she was “really looking carefully” at potential developers, and hoped for a choice between two.
Bolz voiced concern about GTS reversing its original plan of having large office spaces. The new plan calls for more adaptive reuse of existing buildings rather than new buildings.
Steinhauer Properties LLC, the other shortlisted developer "elected not to submit a refined proposal and withdrew their interest in the project," wrote Stacie De Mestre, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority public works and capital projects manager, in an email.
An agreement between the port authority and PUD allowed an evaluation committee to provide a developer recommendation to the PUD commissioners.
The letter from committee representatives — the Wenatchee Downtown Association, Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority and the city of Wenatchee — also said the city “has been compiling and analyzing the feasibility of a tax increment financing (TIF) district that would support the necessary infrastructure improvements.” The committee also includes Chelan County PUD representatives, who were copied on the letter.
A TIF … “allows cities to capitalize on the increase in assessed property values and direct and reinvest those funds in the associated projects within the TIF area.”
PUD commissioners shortlisted GTS and Steinhauer in August to reimagine the 7.5-acre Wenatchee Avenue site. The two emerged as the top picks from an advisory committee, with the highest scores out of 224 — 165 and 145 respectively — and were recommended to commissioners in June.
Proposals from Sadie Bee LLC and Ben Paine and Equity Capital Inc. and Kidder Mathews scored 91 and 78 respectively, and did not move forward in the process.
Additionally, the property might be sold whole.
"At this time, the PUD is not selling any portion of the property to separate organizations, such as the (Riverside Playhouse/Music Theatre of Wenatchee) playhouse," De Mestre wrote.
The theater group said in July it wanted to buy the connected Chelan County PUD fish and wildlife building and adjacent parking lot for $290,000.
"GTS was working with the playhouse on a solution," De Mestre wrote. "GTS also worked with the YMCA, which signed a Memorandum of Understanding, to come to terms with them locating on the property."
"The current effort contemplates a single developer that would purchase the site and redevelop it in a way consistent with the vision and supported by detailed agreements," wrote Justin Erickson, PUD managing director of district services, in an email. "In accordance with the RFP (request for proposal), the district remains committed to working with Music Theatre and any selected developer to facilitate an approach to parking for varying site uses that minimizes redevelopment impacts on playhouse parking."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone