WENATCHEE — A committee of business and community leaders this week endorsed a developer/architect team to buy and redevelop the Chelan County PUD headquarters on Fifth Street and Wenatchee Avenue.

The top group — the only one remaining from a shortlist — is GTS Development LLC, Avara Construction and Graham Baba Architects.

This graphic shows the original version of the Fifth Street Redevelopment plan from GTS Development LLC, Avara Construction and Graham Baba Architects. The firm has since changed it.
