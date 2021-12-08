Disease, pests, record heat battered cherry growers in 2021

YAKIMA — Record early-summer heat and continued struggles with little cherry disease and pests all challenged cherry growers in 2021.
Those issues, and how to eliminate or at least reduce crop damage from them, were among the topics discussed Tuesday at the second day of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association annual meeting at the Yakima Convention Center.
Little cherry disease is actually two different diseases — the little cherry virus and the X-disease phytoplasma, said Scott Harper of Washington State University's plant pathology department.
"There are two different diseases, but the results are similar: Small, tasteless and bitter fruit that you cannot sell," Harper said via Zoom to a conference room of growers Tuesday morning.
Little cherry disease causes smaller, lighter-colored fruit with damaged, mottling skin, Harper said. The disease dates to at least the late 1930s, when the first major epidemic occurred in Canada's Kootenay Valley region. Washington state saw a major epidemic in the late 1940s and 1950s.
The disease has become prevalent again here in the past 10 years, Harper said.
More than 238,856 trees, equivalent to 974 acres of sweet cherries, have been removed due to little cherry disease and x-disease between 2015 and 2020, according to a survey this year by the WSU and Oregon State University extension offices. That reduced revenue to the industry by an estimated $30 million in 2020, and $65 million between 2015 and 2020, the survey reported.
"There's been a massive increase in 2019 and 2020, and now it's spread throughout Washington," Harper said. "This thing's everywhere."
Harper and others at WSU have worked with cherry growers on the Little Cherry Disease Task Force, which reported its newest findings Tuesday.
Two key problems in fighting little cherry disease are the ease by which it spreads via root grafting and leaf-hopper insects, and the time it takes for symptoms to show after a tree is infected.
In the early stages of the disease, growers might only see smaller fruit on one or two limbs of a tree before it spreads to more limbs and causes discoloration in subsequent seasons, Harper said. Eventually, limbs fall off and the tree suffers extensive damage as the disease reaches the terminal stage.
"Symptoms can take several seasons to appear after infection. This is a slow-developing disease," he said. "A tree that is symptomatic now (in 2021) was probably infected in 2018 or 2019."
Tobin Northfield and Louis Nottingham of WSU's Tree Fruit Research Commission have studied the leaf-hopping bugs that spread little cherry disease. As profiled at treefruit.wsu.edu/vector-gallery, the two main culprits in Washington state are Colladonus reductus and Colladonus geminatus, leaf-eating bugs whose length is about half the diameter of a penny.
"The best control option is letting them feed on the ground cover, but keeping them off the trees," Northfield said, noting these bugs will feed on alfalfa, white clover, dandelion and especially mallow before jumping onto cherry and other fruit trees.
He said the use of ground covers such as Extenday reduced leafhopper abundance by 81% to 90% in some studies.
Nottingham pointed to insecticide use as another option for controlling leafhoppers, but agreed that "everything works better with good ground cover management."
The final step in reducing the spread of little cherry disease is to promptly remove infected trees, said Tianna DuPont, WSU Extension tree fruit specialist.
Little cherry virus and X-disease are progressive, getting worse over time, so once a tree has been confirmed to have the disease, growers should remove it along with any adjacent trees that show symptoms.
"Because of root grafting, a positive tree can infect adjacent trees. They can already be infected without showing symptoms," DuPont said. "Infected trees aren't doing you any good and they are a source to spread the pathogen."
How the 'heat dome' affected fruit trees
On Tuesday afternoon, Lee Kalcsits with WSU's Tree Fruit Physiology department addressed the record-setting heat wave of late June and early July, and how it affected fruit trees.
As every grower in attendance knew, this year's heat wave saw 45 days with temperatures of 95 degrees or higher between May 1 and Oct. 31. Of those, 41 days occurred within a 60-day window from June 17 through Aug. 16, Kalcsits said.
"It was unique because it was so early in the season," he said. "What we felt this year will be the new normal in 60 years."
Most growers did not see as much sunburned fruit at harvest as Kalcsits and other WSU researchers expected — in part because crops such as apples ripened after the worst of the heat wave, and also because early and severe damage caused fruit to fall off the trees before harvest, Kalcsits said.
Canopies, ground cover (which retains moisture in the soil) and a combination of various irrigation techniques were the key to combating heat damage this summer, Kalcsits said. These irrigation methods included evaporative cooling and fogging/misting systems.
"Orchards with a ground cover that was green were cooler than bare ground or dead grass," he said, pointing out that netting doesn't decrease the air temperature — it only reduces the amount of direct sunlight.
And the record-setting heat was accompanied by drier-than-usual conditions for the early summer months, Kalcsits said.
Normally, about 5% of water demand is met through sporadic precipitation, but in 2021, only 2.5% of water demand came from rain.
"It was a very difficult year for young trees with shallow, week root systems," he added.