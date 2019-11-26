LEAVENWORTH — Arts education programs at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts are getting a boost with a challenge grant that matches, dollar for dollar, local donations up to $100,000.
If all goes well, the campaign, “Light the Match — Brighten a Future,” which runs through the end of the year, could add $200,000 to the programming budget.
“At the $200,000 fulfillment level, it would represent approximately 15% of our annual budget,” said Colin Brine, ICCA’s new director of philanthropy and engagement. “Every gift, donation and membership renewal qualifies, making this a huge win for everyone.”
Harriet Bullitt, ICCA’s co-founder, is providing the grant funds, challenging members, patrons and the community to match it, Brine said.
Gifts from this campaign will be focused on funding ICCA’s youth arts education programs, which include the Visiting Artist Series, Icicle Creek Youth Symphony, Chamber Music Institute and summer camps in music, acting and film. Donors will have the choice of directing their gift to any of the education programs.
ICCA programs reach more than 6,000 students a year, from grade school to college, in North Central Washington and beyond.
“Our purpose is to bring art to life and there is no better way to do that than to bring this amazing access to the next generation in our region,” Brine said.
For information, visit icicle.org/match or call 548-6347.