WATERVILLE — Douglas County commissioners adopted their 2023 preliminary budget Tuesday. The county's expenses are going up as they add new services or improve old ones, but they were still able to add $781,892 to their general fund.
The projected expenses for 2023 sit at $25.2 million — about $2.5 million more than 2022. About $400,000 was taken from the general fund to balance last year's budget.
According to a Douglas County news release, the higher expenses are due to:
The addition of four new Sheriff's Office employees: deputies, a detective and other office staff.
A full-time coroner was recently added due to a state requirement since the county's population has grown.
Union negotiated raises.
A part-time interpreter in Douglas County District Court.
The largest undertaking in the budget is the newly established Douglas County Office of Public Defense which added three attorneys and two support staff, office space and two vehicles, according to the news release. The expenses are budgeted at $723,424.
Revenues are projected at about $25.9 million which amount to $3.6 million more in revenue than projected in 2022. The commissioners plan on taking the yearly 1% property tax increase allowed under law.
The budget's biggest budgeted increases are in sales tax revenue, specifically construction sales tax over the last few years, said Karen Goodwin, Douglas County's chief accountant.
For example, the sales tax generated in 2021 from construction totaled about $3 million. While through October 2022, the county had already received $3.6 million from sales tax generated by construction this year, Goodwin said.
Sales tax revenue is part of "non-departmental" revenue in the budget projected at $20.4 million, a $2.7 million increase from the 2022 projection, according to the preliminary budget. Property tax and state-shared revenues go into the "non-department" revenue.
The Sheriff's Office is projected to almost double its revenue compared to the projected 2022 amount with $1.4 million total revenue.
The projected 2023 general fund, or ending fund balance, sits at $21.9 million, according to the county budget.
When budgeting for the county's expenses, the commissioners look to position the county to weather any possible market conditions or community needs that might arise in the future, according to a county news release.
Chelan County adopted their preliminary budget last week, reporting a $2 million increase in expenses but revenue did not catch up. The commissioner anticipate having to take $1.8 million from the general fund next year.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone