WATERVILLE — Douglas County commissioners adopted their 2023 preliminary budget Tuesday. The county's expenses are going up as they add new services or improve old ones, but they were still able to add $781,892 to their general fund.

The projected expenses for 2023 sit at $25.2 million — about $2.5 million more than 2022. About $400,000 was taken from the general fund to balance last year's budget. 

Download PDF Douglas County preliminary budget 2023




