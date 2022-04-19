EAST WENATCHEE — Concerned East Wenatchee residents will have to wait to find out if they’ll have another shot at voicing their concerns about a 290-unit apartment complex outside East Wenatchee now that the public record is closed, according to Douglas County commissioners.
After it was approved April 13 by the Douglas County Planning Commission in a 4-2 vote, the fate of an application for Wilkinson QOZB’s planned unit development on 24 acres along Fifth Street now rests with the Douglas County Commission.
In discussing the next steps on Monday, Commissioners Marc Straub and Kyle Steinburg said they would take their time to review the whole public record and county staff report, which recommended approval as long as 55 conditions are met. At that point, they will decide whether to accept additional public comment.
The initial public comment period concerning the application closed at the planning commission meeting. In addition to hours of testimony, the county received several pages of public comments, including a petition signed by neighbors opposing the development, outlining concerns about traffic and safety, among other things.
The commissioners have not set a date yet for the next public hearing on the application. If they decide more information is not needed, they will deliberate based on information already on the record.
