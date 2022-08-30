EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County commissioners voiced support for a regional aquatic center on Monday with one commissioner saying county voters should decide whether they want to help pay for it.
State Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, met with commissioners to present the possibility of creating an aquatic center to replace Wenatchee’s public pool through a new, regional aquatic center district.
The center could be located in the Wenatchi Landing at Odabashian Bridge and Sunset Highway on about 280 acres north of East Wenatchee.
The commissioners showed support for the general concept of a new aquatic facility seeing the project as a potential “catalyst,” or an “economic engine,” for the kind of development they’d like to see in the Wenatchi Landing.
Commissioner Kyle Steinburg said he would be in favor of a kind of sports fourplex to go along with the pool to promote youth sports and tournaments which he said would be a driver for the local economy like motels, hotels and restaurants.
But he said he could not support the creation of any new aquatic district if his constituents were against it.
“I want the vote to be by majority of each jurisdiction. Chelan County gets to override the vote and will of Douglas County because they have a higher populace base,” he said.” If they want it that much and Douglas County doesn’t want it well then maybe it’s not the catalyst we need for Wenatchi Landing; they can put it over there.”
Steinburg said he did not want to see a repeat of what happened with the recent fire district bill measure — the consolidation of the Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 — which passed when combining the Primary Election results from both counties. But in Douglas County, the measure was rejected by 90 more people than approved it.
Commissioners Marc Straub and Steinburg also brought the potential concern that the new facility might compete with Slidewaters in Chelan.
“There’s probably enough demand where it’s probably not something that would stall supporting an idea like this,” Straub said. “Whatever mechanism we use to set it up, there are lessons to be learned from past endeavors.”
