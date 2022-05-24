EAST WENATCHEE — Residents near a proposed 290-unit apartment complex site outside East Wenatchee were disappointed Tuesday when Douglas County commissioners unanimously approved the project.
More than 40 people attended the meeting in the county’s public works building on 19th Street in East Wenatchee.
But concerned residents were unable to provide additional public comment as the period was closed April 13 at a planning commission meeting as required by the county code.
Commissioners spent most of their time Tuesday asking county staff, law enforcement and an assistant fire chief questions to address the neighbors' safety and traffic concerns.
Commissioners said during deliberation that there’s a need for housing growth in the Wenatchee Valley but that they will do their best to minimize the impacts caused by the development.
“Born and raised in this valley, I've watched a lot of changes,” said Commissioner Dan Sutton. “One of the changes that alarms me is that our children, or perhaps your grandchildren, can't stay in Wenatchee because they can’t find a place to live."
Sutton said housing issues have made it tougher to hire employees. "We find that within our county as professionals trying to employ people here. They're all about it until they look at the housing market, and then they decline it because they can't find a place to live.
"It’s very important to take a look at quality projects. And if they are, in fact a quality project, allow them to exercise their personal property rights by putting in a development.”
If given the chance to comment, neighbor Ray Dobbs said in an email he would have provided more information refuting county staff’s “interpretation” of the Greater East Wenatchee Comprehensive Plan.
Dobbs is a resident of Sunrise East, a 55-and-older community of manufactured homes across the street from the proposed development. Dobbs and his neighbors opposed the project with 145 signing petitions.
“The comp plan requires ‘harmony and continuity with existing neighborhoods’ and ‘placement near existing road infrastructure adequate to handle increased traffic,’” Dobbs said in an email. “This development does not meet either of those critical requirements, concepts that seem to be basic to good planning.”
Commissioners asked county staff on Tuesday if a definition of the term, “harmonious," was defined in the comprehensive plan. Staff said it wasn't.
The group was disappointed and frustrated over how things turned out at the closed, public hearing. But Dobbs said he is looking forward to working with the commissioners and the developer to minimize the project’s impact.
“To their credit, the Commissioners clearly spent time considering concerns that they received from a large number of neighbors,” he said. “In their deliberations today, they named many of the concerns one by one and tried to address them. The commissioners and the developer have expressed a willingness to listen and respond to our community's concerns.”
Fred Johnson, another member of the Sunrise East Focus Group, said he was also disappointed by Tuesday’s decision but not surprised.
“I hope I am wrong about the traffic nightmare that will be created at the intersection of 5th St. N.E. and N. Lyle Avenue,” he said in an email. “Time will tell.”
Residents near the project, 2296 5th. N.E., have opposed the project since Wilkinson QOZB, a Yakima-based real estate developer, submitted its application in November. The project calls for 29 two-story apartment buildings, a dog park, pool, playground and jogging trail on 24 acres.
County staff recommended approval of the application with 55 conditions. The planning commission endorsed the staff recommendation.
In the last two years, Douglas County issued 8 multi-family dwelling permits — buildings containing three or more dwelling units.
The Wilkinson project plans on building 29 multi-family dwellings each with a combination of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units. The developer predicted in November that it would complete construction sometime in July 2024.