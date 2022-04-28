EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD commissioners agreed Monday to give a standard 6% cost-of-living pay increase to 99 non-bargaining PUD employees.
The resolution for certain technical, professional and administrative salaries was for the “management folks” and begins May 1, said Gary Ivory, general manager, at Monday’s PUD commission meeting.
“There are other miscellaneous adjustments that are up and down, but we’ve done a lot of studying, a lot of work on this, and that might seem large, but it’s right in line with some of the other adjustments that we’re seeing,” he said. “We see the need to remain competitive with the employees that we have here.”
“We know inflation is actually closer to 8%,” said Ron Skagen, PUD commissioner, before he made a motion to approve the resolution.
“Things are expensive out there,” said Molly Simpson, PUD commissioner.
Prices in the Seattle area, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), increased 1.7% from January through February 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. The CPI-U rose 8.1% from February 2021-2022 in the same area.
Non-bargaining PUD employees will have a 4% to 16% pay increase, wrote Meaghan Vibbert, PUD spokesperson, in an email. Gary Ivory, general manager for the PUD, will see a 6% increase, with his annual salary going from $255,072 to $270,384.
“The PUD typically reviews non-bargaining unit employees’ salaries annually to recognize performance, responsibility and job market trends in order to continue to attract and retain a qualified workforce,” she wrote. “This year the 6% adjustment was the standard, though specific employees could get a different adjustment depending on performance or changes in responsibility.
“These adjustments are based off the Washington State Cost of Living Adjustment. Last year the standard adjustment was 3%. Department head salary ranges will vary based on function and we don’t have established ranges.”
“Ninety-seven employees covered by the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) received a 3% general wage increase April 1, 2022,” she added. “The CBA approved in March 2020 is in effect from April 2020 to April 2023.
There are 196 employees, she wrote.
In 2009, salaried employees at the PUD received an average of 3.7% over their current salaries, according to The Wenatchee World archives. Fifty-one out of the 79 total salaried employees received a base-pay increase of 2.8%. The salary for general manager at the time, Bill Dobbins, went from $200,352 per year to $205,956. The remaining 28 salaried employees received raises of between 3.6% and 9.8%.