EAST WENATCHEE — Commercial electric vehicle charging stations in Douglas County will have a higher rate than people who charge their vehicles at home.
While there are no large electric vehicle charging stations in Douglas County, several businesses have inquired about adding them.
The generation capacity of Wells Dam was a main reason commissioners decided to charge more to those using and selling more electricity. The PUD will buy energy on the open market for charging stations outside the home.
Wells Dam has a peak capacity of about 840,000 kilowatt-hours annually, so adding all electric vehicles to the PUD’s demand right now would not work.
“There’s about 33,000 cars in Douglas County, around that, and if they all plugged in at the same time, the lights would definitely (go out),” said Gary Ivory, PUD general manager, if all the cars were electric.
Two residents showed up for the hearing on electric vehicle station rates.
Mark VanHorne, who retired from Boeing after 41 years, said he analyzed how the U.S. would handle going to completely electric vehicles, using data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and concluded it was impossible.
“Americans drive about 3.26 trillion miles per year and the average electric car consumes about 0.3 kilowatt-hours to go 1 mile, which means to switch the U.S. car fleet from gasoline to electricity would require about one trillion kilowatt-hours of energy production,” Van Horn said.
“And currently, the total energy production in the United States is about four trillion kilowatt-hours. So in order to electrify the U.S. car fleet, we would have to expand the electric system, just the generation side of it, by 25%.
“If you started construction today, you couldn’t build that much generation,” Van Horn said.
His other issue was he didn’t want his electric rate to go up.
“My concern is I love the 2.23 cents per kilowatt-hour that I pay for my house,” Van Horn said. “And I don’t want the electricity being wasted on electric cars and crypto and nonsense like that because somebody’s playing games generating money or doing this electric car thing.”
Another East Wenatchee resident who attended the public hearing, Bob Anderson, said he retired from Avista, and could understand the difficult process of licensing a dam with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
“I really kind of commend what’s going on here because you kept your rates down really well with all the other stuff going on with your license (for Wells Dam),” he said.
Douglas County PUD commissioners and staff said they understood the impossibility of going completely electric with the nation’s current generation capacity, especially at Wells Dam, which is the primary source of electricity for the PUD.
“It’s gonna produce some big changes in our industry,” Ivory said. “We’re really afraid for that, right? We want to preserve the asset that we do have for Douglas County residents and that has been the clear direction of the commission, is to preserve that asset for people that are here and hydrogen actually helps us do that.
“It’s one of the reasons we want to get into hydrogen, because we can take advantage of producing energy when it’s not efficient for the utility and create this other, you know, fuel source that’ll also help our residents. The intent is again to help our residents be prepared for this 2030 time period when only electric cars are going to be sold.”