EAST WENATCHEE — The public will have an opportunity next week to talk with the Douglas County PUD commission about the utility's proposed power delivery rates.
The PUD will hold two workshops: one on Tuesday, April 6, at 3 p.m. and a second on Wednesday, April 7, at 5:30 p.m.
Both will be held in person in the auditorium at the PUD's headquarters on Valley Mall Parkway. To ensure compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, people are asked to RSVP with Meaghan Vibbert at mvibbert@dcpud.org or (509) 881-2221.
The discussion will be around a proposal from the PUD setting rates for new, large power users coming into the county.
The commission last year passed a new policy that those large users would need to get their power from the wholesale market, rather than from the PUD-owned Wells Dam.
The power would be carried across PUD transmission lines and delivered to the customer's facility in the county. The cost of that service, called a power delivery rate, is the subject of this proposal.
It’s a multi-part structure with several fixed and variable elements, but the net rate would be between $0.045 and $0.047 per kilowatt hour, including the energy cost. The rate will also incrementally increase every year due to the inflating costs of services needed to manage the network, General Manager Gary Ivory told The Wenatchee World last week.
One of the first customers subject to the rate policy would be Microsoft, which is constructing a data center on Urban Industrial Way north of Pangborn Memorial Airport.
The workshops come after several local elected officials, led by the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority, have pushed for public meetings to discuss how the proposed rates may affect economic growth in the county.
The proposal was first introduced in a commission meeting in January. The PUD held a pair of rate hearings in February and early March.
The next commission meeting when the proposal will be discussed is April 12.