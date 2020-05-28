NCW — The mission of the Supernova Business Launch Competition is to create and expand small…

Downtown Bike owner walks the walk

Downtown Bike Cashmere owner Aaraon Todd got into cycling in 1988, when he was still in high school, just riding for fun.

After joining the U.S. Air Force, where he specialized in outsource services, his military buddies got him interested in mountain biking, which grew into competitive mountain biking and competitive road cycling. He went on to compete in Portugal, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom. An accident in late 1997 ended his competitive career, but not his passion for cycling.

“It allowed me to focus on another aspect of cycling — the bike fit, helping people understand the relationship of their bodies on bicycles and how important that is,” he said.

He started doing professional bike fits for individuals and teams in the late 1990s, which eventually became the foundation of the business he started in 2015, offering bike fit analysis and service and repair.

When his son got interested in BMX racing in 2013, the father picked up the bug as well and started competing. He took sixth in the state for his age group in 2016.

“I was proud of that,” he said, but he stepped back as his business duties called. Plus, he said, it was pushing the limit.

“In BMX racing, it’s not if you’re going to injured, it’s when and how bad,” he said. He wasn’t sure he could handle another dislocated shoulder.