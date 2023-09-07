WENATCHEE — After grooming pets on the side for nearly nine years, Brittany Washburn turned her passion into a business.
Her timing was good, and the business has grown along with the community and the robust pets industry.
Furballs Grooming LLC, at 10 N. Mission St., Wenatchee, takes dogs and cats of all sizes, Washburn said, giving them haircuts, baths, nail trims and grinding, brush outs, coloring, teeth brushing and more.
“It started out as a side job while I was going to college, and I fell in love with grooming and decided to make a career of it,” Washburn wrote.
Washburn said when she was out of work due to the pandemic, she bought herself a small grooming table to groom her own dogs. She said she noticed the pandemic led to more people adopting new pets, so the need for groomers had increased when she opened Furballs Grooming in 2022.
“There are more pets than experienced groomers in this town, so we’ve stayed busy and grown faster than I could ever imagine,” she wrote.
Washburn said she and her six co-workers have so many regulars, they’ve had to stop accepting new haircut clients.
When it comes to a favorite story from working with animals, Washburn said she could write a book from everything she has experienced.
“All I can say is I love all the unique and funny personalities pets have,” she wrote. “I’m never bored at work and always busy.”
This article appeared in the July Wenatchee Valley Business World.
