WENATCHEE — A group of downtown property owners is meeting with Mayor Frank Kuntz this week to discuss how to sync streetscape and city infrastructure improvement plans with an estimated $300 million in development projects underway or proposed in the next three to five years.
The group, represented by Bart Clennon, Rory Turner and Todd Kiesz, presented their ideas to the Wenatchee City Council Thursday, bringing with them a list of opportunities, concerns and potential fixes.
“We’ve come here tonight to raise awareness and provide solutions and to tell you we want to be part of this process. We think this is one of the best opportunities we’ve seen in a lot of years,” Turner told the mayor and council members June 9. Turner is a downtown developer and former member of the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority. Clennon is a property owner and developer and Kiesz is an attorney and serves on several nonprofit foundations.
The development projects spurring the discussion are within eight downtown city blocks, between Fifth Street to the north, Kittitas Street to the south and from Mission Street to the Columbia River.
“We got together to talk about what is happening in the next three to five years and when we put it all on paper, we couldn’t believe it,” Turner said. “It’s substantial. We are getting a vision of what the future is going to look like. Within three to five years, we’re looking at $300 million in new construction and renovation in an eight-block compressed area. The question is, are we ready?”
The new residential projects will add about 1,500 residents. Combined with civic and nonprofit, mixed-use and commercial projects, including the redevelopment of the Chelan County PUD headquarters and the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority’s Lineage Logistics projects, it will bring opportunity in new art, culture and restaurant venues, new entertainment and tourism options, he said.
“But we’ve got challenges,” he said, including traffic flow, parking, sidewalk surfaces, landscaping, green space, storm drain capacity, wayfinding, streetlights, fireflow, pedestrian access and higher taxes. “Everyone is sitting here thinking, ‘How will we pay for it?’”
Their proposed funding and implementation solutions include the creation of a local improvement district in which downtown property owners help fund improvements through a bond repaid over 20 years.
“We believe building owners need to have some skin in the game,” Turner said, noting downtown property owners have rejected similar proposals in the past, the last time in 2013. “The culture has changed,” he said.
The LID would be combined with additional potential funding mechanisms. Those could include:
- Tax increment financing
- State and federal infrastructure loans and grants
- Community Economic Revitalization Board loans and grants
- Contributions by the city, Link Transit and Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority
- Creation of a public development district
- Community Development Block Grants
“We’ve seen the future. This is a watershed moment,” Turner said. “Are we ready to write the next chapter? If so, we need visionary, proactive public and private sector leadership to succeed.”
Proactive is the key word, he said.
“We have to stay ahead of this. We could patchwork it together. We could do one, then another, but that’s going to be painful. We want to try and compress it into a shorter period of time with a comprehensive development.”
Kiesz said the group’s request of the city is to work together to build a committee to “help frame a plan” to move forward.
“Where it goes is anyone’s question," he said. "We know where it will go if we do nothing. There will be independent projects that might not sync together as beautifully as they could. We have so much capital coming into the valley that we have an opportunity to improve the challenges the city is having to wrestle with without adequate funding."
Mayor Kuntz said he would meet this week with the group to further explore the scope of the project, potential funding ideas and creation of a committee.
“You guys are right on,” he said.
One of the first steps discussed is dusting off downtown streetscape studies completed in 2007, which helped establish the waterfront district, but also outlined several other downtown areas including a theater district.
Turner said the idea is not to put all the responsibility on the city.
“We have to solve this, whatever it takes. We want to help,” he said. “Our group here tonight is not just throwing it at you and saying, ‘Fix it for us.’ We’re here to help.”