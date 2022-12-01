Linda Haglund has served as executive director of Wenatchee Downtown Association since 2011. She enjoys volunteering and networking with organizations and helping businesses in downtown Wenatchee. Linda's official downtown connection will end in February.
Linda Haglund has served as executive director of the Wenatchee Downtown Association since 2011. Her connection to downtown goes back much farther than that. You could say it goes back to before she was even born.
Her parents met in downtown Wenatchee in 1947. The story goes like this: Molly Wright was waitressing at the Night and Day Café when a young lawman by the name of Ruben Rose stopped in for dinner. She waited on him, and he took a shine to her. They married on Valentine’s Day in 1948. Their marriage would last 67 years and produce three children and a lot of happy memories, according to Linda, the youngest of the Rose kids. Her parents both passed in 2015.
Linda’s official connection to downtown will end in February next year, when she retires from her job at the WDA.
We asked Linda about her lifelong connection to downtown, its challenges, its future and her motivation to retire. Here’s a lightly edited transcript of the email conversation.
What is the most important thing you learned from your parents?
That you give back to the place you love. Communities don’t just “happen.” They are filled with people. My parents were always doing and helping people. Both of them. Our home was a place where all were welcome. You don’t get to be selfish.
What are your earliest memories of downtown Wenatchee?
I loved going to Woolworths and Bonanza 88 cent store. And if I were really, really good, I got to go to the Owl (Owl Drug then) and get ice cream. My fav!!
What is the biggest difference between the downtown Wenatchee of your childhood and present-day downtown?
Downtown now is really the heart of this community. It is a vibrant and growing place were businesses can thrive — not just one or two stores that were a specific stop but now a destination. That is the biggest change in my memory. Growing up, you came downtown for something specific not just to walk around and enjoy.
What makes our downtown different/better than other downtowns?
I tell people that “downtown hugs you.” The great historic buildings in these specific five blocks are tall and surround you. It feels warm and welcoming. I don’t feel that in many other downtowns. Each community that I visit has its pluses and minuses, but I have never ever found one I love like I love this one.
What was your initial reaction when Chelan County PUD announced plans to pull up stakes on the north edge of downtown Wenatchee? Has your view on the topic changed?
It was not secret that I was not excited or happy about the PUD’s plans to move. The PUD in that location infuses many customers into our downtown daily. Not a welcomed idea.
Two things changed. First, the impact of COVID and most of the PUD staff working remotely gave is a look at what it would be like and we survived. Second, I applaud the PUD for including this organization and the Chamber in the process of reimaging that property and buildings. We are at the table with the PUD, port and city to give input. I feel that they value and consider us in this conversation.
If you could change one thing about downtown, what would it be?
The change is coming that I look forward to. That change is more people living in downtown that will extend the vibrancy later in the evening and to seven days a week.
Let’s pretend we can fast-forward 10 years. How is downtown Wenatchee different from what it is today?
With the PUD property changing, the new vision and plans for Columbia Street (Lineage Properties) and the plans for the old Firestone Lot and building, the changes in the south end of the avenue between Yakima and Kittitas Streets, there will be new and more activity seven days a week, and new opportunities for businesses and new energy. Downtown will, in 10 years, still maintain that “heart of the community” feel that people love, but will be enhanced by so much more around the core of downtown. Can’t wait to see it all happen.
About your plans to retire in February — what was the motivation behind that decision?
I believe that those of us who get to do jobs like the one I have, need to know when to step aside and let others lead. New vision, new direction, new ideas, new hope is good for organizations. Time for someone new to lead downtown into the future. I could do this a lot longer, but it’s time that I let someone else bring their passion to this job.
What makes a good leader?
You have to be fearless and take risks. Good leaders show up and lead. They don’t always do what the norm is, but are brave enough to try new things. I think good leaders are present, are consistent and “do what they say and say what they do.”
What is the hardest lesson you learned during your time leading the WDA?
That not everybody will like the job you do. And as hard as I may try, I cannot please everyone.
What advice do you have for your successor?
Find balance. Take the days off you need and ask for help.
