220907-foothillsmag-lindahaglund 01 (copy)
Buy Now

Linda Haglund has served as executive director of Wenatchee Downtown Association since 2011. She enjoys volunteering and networking with organizations and helping businesses in downtown Wenatchee. Linda's official downtown connection will end in February.

Linda Haglund has served as executive director of the Wenatchee Downtown Association since 2011. Her connection to downtown goes back much farther than that. You could say it goes back to before she was even born.

Her parents met in downtown Wenatchee in 1947. The story goes like this: Molly Wright was waitressing at the Night and Day Café when a young lawman by the name of Ruben Rose stopped in for dinner. She waited on him, and he took a shine to her. They married on Valentine’s Day in 1948. Their marriage would last 67 years and produce three children and a lot of happy memories, according to Linda, the youngest of the Rose kids. Her parents both passed in 2015.

220517-newslocal-cincodemayo 01.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Spectators watch Danzas Multiculturales perform in traditional outfits during the Second Annual La Terraza de Main Street Cinco de Mayo celebration in downtown Wenatchee.
220208-newslocal-firstfridaywalk
Buy Now

Aly Gray and Andy Veenstra check out Jennifer Evenhus' artworks during First Friday at Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery in February. The Wenatchee Downtown Association has been instrumental in restarting First Fridays after pandemic restrictions were lifted.
220907-foothillsmag-lindahaglund 02 (copy)
Buy Now

Wenatchee Downtown Association Executive Director Linda Haglund in her office, Sept. 7.  
Downtown possibilities

Linda Haglund, executive director for the Wenatchee Downtown Association, holds the front door open in July for people on the Downtown Possibilities Tour at the J.S. Mooney Building. 


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?